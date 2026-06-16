Imphal to Host First-Ever Miss Universe Manipur, Blending Glamour with Social Advocacy

Imphal: The glamorous stage is set for the Miss Universe Manipur 2026 pageant, scheduled to take place on June 21 at the Chandrakriti Auditorium in Imphal's Palace Compound. A total of 20 contestants from across the state have been selected to compete for the prestigious crown.

Speaking at a press conference, acclaimed fashion designer and Miss Universe Manipur State Director, Robert Naorem, shared that the state-level winner will earn a direct entry into the Miss Universe India 2026 national competition. He emphasised that the pageant is designed to go beyond traditional beauty standards, placing a core focus on leadership, social advocacy, and women's empowerment.

In line with its socially conscious theme, the event has collaborated with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and the organisation 'For Better Kangleipak'. Ahead of the grand finale, the finalists are participating in various community welfare and environmental activities, including:

· Organising local cleanliness drives

· Leading tree plantation campaigns

· Spreading critical awareness about HIV/AIDS

To ensure international standards, former Mumbai-based model Sheetal Sharma is directing and choreographing the show, while the contestants are being groomed by former Miss Universe India 2014, Noyonita Lodh. The ultimate winner will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, which includes National Director of Operations Amzad Khan and the reigning Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma.