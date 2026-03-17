Outsiders in the Fray: How JMM, TMC and AAP Are Testing Assam’s Political Waters

Guwahati: As Assam prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, the state’s political battlefield is witnessing new entrant to test their political fortunes due to the void created by the absence of credible opposition.

Traditionally dominated by national players like the BJP and Congress, along with strong regional forces, Assam is now drawing attention from outfits such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), each attempting to carve out space in a politically map of the state.

The entry of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has particularly drawn attention, given its core identity as a tribal-centric party rooted in Jharkhand.

Led by Hemant Soren, the party is learnt to be exploring a limited but targeted contest, likely focusing on 31 seats, primarily in tea garden and Adivasi-dominated belts of Upper Assam.

These communities have long played a decisive role in electoral outcomes, and JMM is attempting to leverage its tribal-centric political identity to gain a foothold. Around 40 lakh tea tribes vote influences nearly 40 assembly seats in Assam.

The All India Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, is also looking at Assam as part of its wider national expansion strategy.

While its organisational structure in the state remains limited, the party is expected to contest nearly 51 seats, focusing on pockets with minority voters and areas where it senses dissatisfaction with both the BJP and Congress.

TMC’s approach remains cautious, aiming to test waters without overstretching its resources.

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken the most aggressive stance among the new entrants, announcing its first list of candidates for 14 seats. Known for its governance-focused narrative, AAP is trying to position itself as a pan-Assam alternative, targeting urban centres, youth, and first-time voters, though the scale of its ambition will be tested against the state’s entrenched political realities.

The arrival of these parties comes at a time when Assam’s opposition space is already fragmented.

Congress is attempting to stitch together alliances to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but seat-sharing negotiations and competing ambitions among allies have complicated the process.

Regional parties continue to assert their presence, but the entry of new players from outside the state has added another layer of uncertainty to an already crowded electoral field.

Assam’s growing importance in national politics explains much of this renewed interest. As the gateway to the Northeast, the state offers both strategic and symbolic value for parties seeking expansion.

Its diverse electorate provides multiple points of political entry, and the fluid nature of alliances makes it a fertile ground for experimentation by ambitious political outfits.

However, the presence of these outside parties is likely to have a direct bearing on electoral arithmetic. By contesting a combined spread ranging from a handful of seats to the entire state, they could split votes in key constituencies, influence margins, and in some cases even alter outcomes in tightly contested races.

Whether these parties can translate their presence into electoral success remains uncertain, but their calculated entry — from JMM’s focused to AAP’s statewide push — has already made Assam’s political battle more competitive.