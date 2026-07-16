India Aim to Clinch ODI Series Against England in Second Match at Cardiff

Guwahati: Today, India will take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm , with India holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following a convincing victory in the opening ODI.

In the first match, India comfortably chased down England's target of 260, reaching 260/4 in the 46th over.

Captain Shubman Gill led the run chase with an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar made valuable contributions with half-centuries to guide the visitors to victory.

Earlier in the match, Axar Patel delivered a match-winning all-round performance, claiming four wickets to help restrict England to 259. His impressive spell played a crucial role in keeping the hosts to a below-par total before India's batters completed the chase with ease.

Having taken an early advantage in the series, India will be aiming to secure another victory in Cardiff and wrap up the series with a game to spare. England, meanwhile, will be under pressure to bounce back and level the series, setting up a decider in the third and final ODI.