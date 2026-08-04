Parliament Disrupted Again Over NEET Protest Row; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Rajya Sabha Till Noon

New Delhi: Parliament proceedings were disrupted once again on Tuesday as opposition members protested over the alleged police action against students during the NEET protests, forcing the adjournment of both Houses.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after repeated disruptions during Question Hour, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid similar protests.

When the Lok Sabha convened at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla attempted to take up Question Hour, but opposition members demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action against students.

Urging members to allow the House to function, Birla said Parliament is the highest forum of democracy meant for discussion and dialogue, and stressed that disruptions during Question Hour were inappropriate.

He also reminded members of his appeal made during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, saying Parliament is not a platform for sloganeering or displaying placards. As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

In the Rajya Sabha, ministers laid papers on the table, including the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan then took up Zero Hour amid noisy protests by opposition members.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Responding to the remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of attempting to mislead the public over the issue.

He said the opposition was wasting the House's time and added that other members who had submitted notices should also be allowed to raise their issues.

As opposition members continued protesting and demanding a statement from Amit Shah, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12 noon.