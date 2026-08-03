India Crosses Five Lakh Aadhaar-Verified Organ Donation Pledges

New Delhi: India has recorded more than five lakh Aadhaar-verified organ donation pledges within three years of the launch of its digital organ donation pledge portal in 2023, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said on Monday.

Speaking at the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day event in New Delhi, Patel said the number of organ transplants in the country has increased to over 20,000 annually during the past 12 years.

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote organ donation through his Mann Ki Baat programme, noting that he has encouraged people to view organ donation as the "greatest donation". She also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safe and timely transportation of donated organs to save lives.

Patel said India ranks third globally in the number of organ transplants performed, after the United States and China.

She added that under the National Organ Transplant Programme, the government provides financial assistance for upgrading transplant infrastructure, appointing transplant coordinators, supporting the transportation of organs, covering funeral expenses of deceased donors, and training healthcare professionals.

The minister also said that financial assistance for organ transplants is available to economically weaker patients through the Rashtriya Aarogya Nidhi scheme.

On the occasion, Patel launched the Jug Jug Jiyo Campaign, a year-long national initiative to honour organ donors and their families. She also unveiled e-Pratyaropan, a new digital platform designed to strengthen organ and tissue donation and transplantation services across the country.