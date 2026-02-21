India Faces Lower US Tariff After Trump Announces Temporary Import Surcharge

New Delhi: India will now face a reduced tariff rate of 10%, down from 18%, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new temporary levy on goods imported into the United States.
In a proclamation titled “Imposing a Temporary Import Surcharge to Address Fundamental International Payments Problems,” Trump said a 10% ad valorem import surcharge will be applied globally for 150 days.
The measure is scheduled to take effect from February 24.
With the revised rate applicable to all countries, Indian exports to the U.S. will no longer attract the earlier 18% tariff that had been set following the interim trade framework between New Delhi and Washington.
The move comes after the Supreme Court of the United States delivered a 6–3 verdict, ruling that Trump’s earlier sweeping tariffs were illegal and exceeded presidential authority—marking a setback to his second-term economic agenda.
Earlier this month, the U.S. had also withdrawn a 25% punitive tariff on India linked to its purchase of Russian oil, citing New Delhi’s commitment to curb energy imports from Moscow and increase purchases of American energy.
Under the interim trade framework, Washington had planned to reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25% to 18%.
The newly announced temporary surcharge now effectively brings the applicable rate down to 10% for the next 150 days.