India-Japan Defence Ministers Meet in Delhi, Sign Maritime Security Pact

New Delhi: India and Japan on Thursday agreed to further strengthen defence and maritime security cooperation as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi co-chaired the India-Japan Defence Ministers Meeting in New Delhi.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation, with discussions focusing on maritime security, defence technology under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and expanding strategic trust between the two countries.

Welcoming Koizumi and the Japanese delegation, Singh expressed India’s solidarity with the people of Japan following the devastating earthquake in the Kumamoto region. He conveyed condolences over the loss of life and assured that India was ready to provide any assistance and support required during the difficult period.

Singh said India-Japan relations are based on shared democratic values, mutual respect and longstanding civilisational ties. The two countries are set to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations next year.

He described the bilateral partnership as an important pillar of stability and a rules-based order in the wider Indo-Pacific region. Singh said India and Japan, as leading Asian democracies, have a shared responsibility to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

Highlighting growing vulnerabilities to maritime lifelines, Singh stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight as well as uninterrupted lawful commerce. He said the security of the Indian and Pacific Oceans is closely interconnected.

The Defence Minister also underlined the growing importance of aligning India’s MAHASAGAR vision with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Koizumi thanked India for its condolences following the Kumamoto earthquake and appreciated assistance provided by the Indian Navy during a medical emergency aboard a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel.

The Japanese Defence Minister said the incident reflected the cooperative nature of India-Japan ties, where both countries can support each other during times of need.

Recalling his visit to India on August 6, 2018, Koizumi said he had participated in a memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bomb along with fellow Japanese parliamentarians. He expressed appreciation for India’s tradition of holding such a ceremony every year.

Koizumi also referred to his visit to the Western Naval Command and INS Chennai in Mumbai on Wednesday, saying he had witnessed the capabilities and morale of the Indian Armed Forces first-hand.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepen defence cooperation in line with the India-Japan Joint Statement issued by the leaders of the two countries in July, with the shared objective of contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through reciprocal naval visits, joint exercises, personnel exchanges, subject matter expert interactions and logistical cooperation, including the use of ports and maintenance and repair facilities.

The ministers welcomed the continued expansion of bilateral military exercises, including the Japan-India Army Exercise Dharma Guardian and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX. They also noted progress towards the Japan-India Air Force Exercise Veer Guardian 26, scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier in the day, Koizumi paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He later received a ceremonial guard of honour at the Manekshaw Centre in the presence of Rajnath Singh.

The latest meeting is expected to further strengthen the India-Japan defence partnership, particularly in maritime security and cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.