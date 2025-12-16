India-Jordan Relations: Relations Leap with Historic Deals

New Delhi: A major step towards the enhancement of the strategic partnership between India and Jordan has been the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), thereby beginning a new chapter in India-Jordan cooperation. All these agreements have been the result of fruitful discussions between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan, and reflect that there is increasing coordination between India and Jordan on the aspects of sustainability and innovation, as well as other aspects of culture.
One of the most significant features of the agreement is the MoU on cooperation in renewable energy, which has been designed to promote energy security, along with actions on climate change. The agreement is primarily centred around the development of clean energy, sharing knowledge, and technology, and is a demonstration of both nations’ commitment to sustainable development and the responsibility to take adequate actions on the global climate change stage.
A new area of cooperation is water resource management. Both countries agreed to increase cooperation in water conservation, effective water resource management, and innovative solutions. This will help both nations increase their ability to manage water securely.
The Cultural & Heritage Relations acquired a large momentum with the signing of the Petra-Ellora Twinning Agreement. This agreement has, for the first time, connected the ancient Jordanian site of Petra with the Ellora Caves in India, thus opening new doors for the preservation of heritage sites, tourism promotion, research, and building capacities. It is a testimony to a “values-based civilisational relation.”
Another factor making cultural ties even stronger is the Cultural Exchange Programme, which has been renewed for the period 2025-2029. The aim of this programme is the promotion of exchanges in art, education, literature, and cultural traditions.
In the digital area, it was agreed that there would be a sharing of experiences of India in digital public infrastructure and innovation in governance. The impact of this partnership is also expected to contribute to Jordan’s efforts to embrace inclusive governance and transform the country digitally. Both sides reaffirmed their shared and straightforward position on terrorism and the need to work together in the context of the fast-changing world where multipolarity is on the rise.
The results of the visit reflect the comprehensive partnership that is founded on mutual trust and shared values. These new agreements collectively provide a vision for future joint prosperity through strength in clean energy, resource sustainability, cultural linkages, and digital advances, making way for an increasing pace of development in Indo-Jordan relations.