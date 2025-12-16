India-Jordan Relations: Relations Leap with Historic Deals

New Delhi: A major step towards the enhancement of the strategic partnership between India and Jordan has been the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), thereby beginning a new chapter in India-Jordan cooperation. All these agreements have been the result of fruitful discussions between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan, and reflect that there is increasing coordination between India and Jordan on the aspects of sustainability and innovation, as well as other aspects of culture.

One of the most significant features of the agreement is the MoU on cooperation in renewable energy, which has been designed to promote energy security, along with actions on climate change. The agreement is primarily centred around the development of clean energy, sharing knowledge, and technology, and is a demonstration of both nations’ commitment to sustainable development and the responsibility to take adequate actions on the global climate change stage.