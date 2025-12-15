PM Modi Arrives to a Special Welcome from Indian Diaspora in Jordan

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Amman. This marks PM Modi’s beginning of his three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman.

People of the Indian community gathered to greet the Prime Minister, emphasizing the strong people-to-people ties and sense of enthusiasm. PM Modi acknowledged their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Taking to platform ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India’s progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations.”

Earlier today, in a special gesture emblematic of the close ties between the two countries, on arrival at the airport in Amman, PM Modi was warmly received by the Prime Minister of Jordan, H.E. Dr. Jafar Hassan and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after a span of 37 years, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Modi is slated to hold talks with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II during his stay in Amman.

After concluding engagements in Amman, the Prime Minister will travel to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethopia. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and interact with the Indian diaspora. He will also address a joint session of the Ethopian Parliament.