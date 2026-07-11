India-Myanmar Border Trade Through Pangsau Pass Resumes from 20th July

Guwahati: Border trade between India and Myanmar is set to resume through the strategic Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district from 20th July, marking the resume of cross-border trading activities through the historic trade route after nearly five years.

The decision to reopen the trade route was taken by the Arunachal Pradesh Government in consultation with the Centre. An official order to this effect has been issued by the Secretary of the state's Trade and Commerce Department.

Border trade through Pangsau Pass was suspended by the Government of India in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing security concerns.

Ahead of the resumption, a bilateral meeting was held between the Pangsau Bazaar Committee and the Nampong Border Trade Business Association (NBTBA) and their counterparts from Myanmar at the Border Hut in Pangsau Pass. The meeting focused on finalising the modalities for restarting trade between the two countries.

Located at an altitude of 3,727 feet in Changlang district, Pangsau Pass serves as a strategic gateway along the India-Myanmar border. The historic pass has long been regarded as an important route for cross-border trade and holds significant potential for strengthening economic ties and regional connectivity.

The reopening of the trade route is expected to provide a major boost to local businesses, improve the movement of essential goods and enhance economic cooperation between border communities in India and Myanmar.

The pass also plays a vital role in the daily lives of people living across the border. Villagers from Myanmar regularly visit Pangsau Pass to procure essential commodities after the required security checks by the authorities.

With the resumption of border trade, Pangsau Pass is expected to regain its status as a key international trade gateway in the Northeast, promoting economic development and fostering stronger people-to-people and commercial ties between the two neighbouring countries.