Pema Khandu discusses trade route opportunities with Prof. Mahendra P. Lama

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Pitching Arunachal Pradesh as India's next major gateway to Southeast Asia, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the frontier state is poised to become a 'vibrant bridge' connecting India with Bhutan and Myanmar, while creating new avenues for growth and cooperation.

The chief minister shared the message after what he described as an 'engaging interaction' with noted economist Prof. Mahendra P. Lama here, on a study report focused on reopening and operationalising trade routes along the Arunachal-Bhutan and Arunachal-Myanmar borders.

"Prof. Lama's deep insights on inclusive border development, livelihood generation, and sustainable connectivity were truly enlightening," Khandu said in his post on X, acknowledging the expert's extensive knowledge on cross-border commerce and regional integration.

The chief minister emphasized that developing these traditional corridors would redefine connectivity for the border state, extending benefits far beyond infrastructure.

"Arunachal Pradesh holds immense potential to emerge as a vibrant bridge between India, Bhutan, and Myanmar, where connectivity means not just roads but opportunities and relationships," Khandu stressed.

The proposed trade routes are central to India's Act East Policy, aimed at strengthening economic linkages with neighbouring countries and supporting communities near the borders.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor and CM review key development initiatives