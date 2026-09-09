Manipur : Chongtham Vikram Singh’s Mortal Remains Brought to Imphal

Guwahati: Today,the mortal remains of renowned Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after an alleged assault in Delhi on 7th September , were brought to Imphal. Family members, friends and well-wishers gathered at Imphal International Airport to receive the body.

The atmosphere remained sombre as mourners waited for Vikram’s arrival, with several people breaking down as his mortal remains were brought home. Vikram was allegedly assaulted in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on 7th September . Delhi Police have arrested eight people in connection with the case.

Speaking after receiving his brother’s body, Chongtham Vivek said the death had caused immense grief across Manipur and the wider music fraternity. He demanded strict punishment for those responsible and urged authorities to ensure a swift investigation and legal proceedings.

Vikram’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Thangmeiband Lourungpurel in Imphal West, where his last rites will be performed.