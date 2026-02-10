Tripura CM Warns Against Divisive Politics Ahead of TTAADC Elections

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday cautioned voters against attempts by certain political forces to regain power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by creating divisions among communities and ethnic groups.
Addressing a massive public gathering at Maharani in Gomati district, Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will never accept such politics.
“Those who failed to reach out to the people through meaningful work are now attempting to regain power in the TTAADC by creating divisions among communities and ethnic groups," he added.
CM Saha also highlighted the BJP’s firm commitment to the development of every family in the district council areas and called upon people to support a BJP-led government.
Emphasising the party’s principle of service, he said, “Seva is sangathan,” adding that the BJP works for the welfare of the people with this mantra.
He urged the electorate to vote for the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, stressing that the party’s leadership is crucial for ensuring peace, harmony, and accelerated development in the tribal areas.
Saha also stated that once the Bharatiya Janata Party assumes power in the TTAADC, development in the region will gain significant momentum.
"Ensuring the victory of BJP candidates in the ADC elections is crucial, as only the party has the vision and capability to drive the progress and welfare of the tribal communities," he added.
The Tripura Chief Miniser noted that the ADC had witnessed neglect during the Communist regime and that the development needs of tribal communities were largely ignored.
He expressed confidence that once the BJP administration is formed in the ADC, the region would witness unprecedented growth and progress.
The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth and the overall welfare of all communities residing in the council areas.