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Indian Air Force Conducts Aerial Combat Drill at Sivasagar’s Joysagar Tank

The exercise generated considerable excitement among spectators and highlighted the Indian Air Force’s readiness to undertake specialised operations in diverse environments
Indian Air Force
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Guwahati: The Indian Air Force conducted a combat training exercise at the Joysagar Tank in Sivasagar, drawing the attention of hundreds of  onlookers.

As part of the drill, paratroopers performed aerial jumps into the water body from helicopters flying overhead. The exercise, which lasted for around 30 minutes, showcased the operational preparedness and rapid deployment capabilities of the force.

During the training operation, Indian Air Force team carried out simulated combat manoeuvres, with paratroopers descending from helicopters and landing in the waters of Joysagar Tank. The exercise formed part of routine military preparedness and tactical training.

A large crowd gathered along the banks of the tank to witness the rare spectacle. Visitors were seen observing the operation as military personnel executed the drill with precision.

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