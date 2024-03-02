Indian Air Force's (IAF)’s aerobatic team prepares for an air show in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is gearing up to dazzle spectators with a high-octane air show at Donyi-Polo Airport in Itanagar on March 2, an IAF official said. Known for their precision flying, the team is set to perform an array of thrilling close-formation aerobatics and aerial manoeuvres.

Wing Commander Nikhil Bhat, who is coordinating the event, revealed that the audience would be treated to the awe-inspiring skills of Asia's only nine aircraft formation aerobatics team.

"This unique team has showcased its talent not just in India but across several countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE. We aim to inspire the youth through this event and encourage them to consider a career with the Indian Air Force," he stated.

In preparation for the event, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen convened a meeting on Thursday with district officers, the Airport Authority of India, and the IAF to review the arrangements. The discussion focused on ensuring a seamless execution of the air show, with particular attention given to traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, water availability, and medical facilities.

