Indian-American Nithya Raman Moves to Los Angeles Mayoral Run-off After Beating Spencer Pratt

Guwahati: Indian-American politician Nithya Raman has advanced to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles, scheduled for November, after defeating former reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the race for second place.

Following her victory, Raman expressed gratitude to voters in a post on Twitter , stating that she was “incredibly honoured” to have progressed to the next stage of the election. She thanked supporters who volunteered, donated, and campaigned across the city, describing their efforts as central to her success.

Raman said she is committed to building a “healthier, safer, more affordable and more joyful Los Angeles,” focusing on issues such as rising rents, inadequate public services, and systemic challenges facing working residents. She criticised what she described as a political system that has long favoured powerful interests over ordinary citizens, adding that her campaign aims to create a city that works for everyone.

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council representing District 4, has previously focused on tackling homelessness and expanding affordable housing. She has pledged to reduce the number of people living in tents or encampments by half ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

An urban planner by profession, Raman is a graduate of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She made history in 2020 by becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian elected to the Los Angeles City Council. She secured re-election in March 2024.

Her campaign also marked a notable political milestone, as she became the first challenger in 17 years to defeat an incumbent council member. Since taking office, she has prioritised homelessness services, climate action, and the expansion of affordable housing across the city.