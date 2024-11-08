Indian Railway Loses Rs 3 Cr Over Station Master’s Personnel Call During Duty

Visakhapatnam: A personal call made by a station master to his wife cost the Indian Railways Rs 3 Cr and he lost his job for the negligence. An ‘ok’ reply given to his wife during the call led to a train being sent off to a Naxal stronghold, causing the massive loss.

The station master who was talking to his wife during his duty hours, replied with a casual ‘ok’. This remark was taken as a green signal by a loco pilot, who then steered a train directly into a naxal stronghold, setting off the events leading to a loss of Rs 3 Cr to the Indian Railways. The department soon terminated him from his position.

A disturbed marriage was mentioned as the root cause of the whole incident and the massive loss of both money and the station master’s job. Despite their marriage, the wife maintained contact with her former lover, leading to frequent conflicts between them. On the fateful day too, there was an argument over the phone call, during which the the station master said that the discussion would be continued later at home and ended the call with a casual ‘ok’.

Meanwhile, he failed to realise that his microphone was switched on when he was talking and his casual reply was taken as a signal to clear the passage of a goods train on a restricted route. This violation of the night time restrictions on the particular route led to the loss of a massive amount of Rs 3 Cr to the Indian Railways.