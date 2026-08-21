Indigenous ‘Asomi’ Sheep Breed of Assam Receives National Recognition from ICAR

Guwahati: Assam’s indigenous ‘Asomi’ sheep breed has received national recognition from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), marking a significant development in the state’s livestock and agricultural sector.

The recognition highlights the breed’s distinct genetic characteristics and is expected to strengthen efforts towards its conservation, development and sustainable utilisation. Known for its adaptability to Assam’s local climate, the ‘Asomi’ sheep has long been associated with rural livelihoods across the state.

The national recognition is expected to facilitate systematic breeding programmes, genetic improvement and scientific research aimed at enhancing the breed’s productivity. It could also create opportunities for greater institutional support and funding for its conservation and development.

The recognition is likely to benefit farmers and livestock rearers by improving access to technical support, better breeding practices and potentially wider markets. Increased productivity could also contribute to higher incomes for rural households dependent on sheep rearing.

The development further underlines the importance of conserving Assam’s indigenous animal genetic resources and protecting the region’s livestock biodiversity.

Agricultural institutions, researchers and local communities have played a significant role in documenting and promoting the characteristics of the ‘Asomi’ sheep. With its inclusion among India’s recognised livestock breeds, attention is now expected to focus on developing long-term strategies for its propagation, genetic improvement and sustainable growth in Assam.