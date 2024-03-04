Assam: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Assam, Virtually Inaugurated in Dhemaji

ASSAM: The third ICAR-India Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Assam was virtually inaugurated at Dirpai Chapori in Dhemaji. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Arjun Munda was the chief guest at the inaugural function held on Monday. Notable leaders including Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Education Minister of Assam Mr. Ranoj Pegu and MP Pradan Baruah were also present on the occasion.

Located in Dirpai Chapori, the newly constructed ICAR-IARI is spread over an area of ​​587 hectares, providing ample space for various research, extension and educational activities in agriculture. The IARI study tour in Assam began on May 26 in the year 2017 when our Honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. This further led to the introduction of structured studies which is a need of the hour in agricultural research and development and which meets the long-term demands of the north-eastern region of India.

The main objective of the institute is to conduct systematic research aimed at developing effective agricultural technologies, aimed at contributing to a 'second green revolution' at regional level in the 19th century. Education, research and outreach programs form the cornerstone of the Institute’s activities. Thus it successfully aims at achieving comprehensive agricultural development in the Northeastern states.

These concerted efforts by the Assam State Government are expected to improve productivity, sustainability, development and agricultural prosperity all have grown in the region. Ambitious to emerge as a leading center for advanced agricultural education in Southeast Asia, IARI Assam will play an important role in fostering growth in agricultural research and education, thereby promoting and development in the region. The opening of ICAR-IARI in Dhemaji district of Assam is an important step to harness the agricultural potential of the Northeast region, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and holistic development.

