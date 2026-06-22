Inferno in Lucknow: Students Jump from Building to Escape Massive Coaching Centre Fire

Lucknow: A catastrophic fire broke out at a commercial building housing a coaching centre, library, and computer training institute in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday afternoon, triggering widespread panic.

The fast-moving blaze erupted inside the three-storey shopping complex located on Usha Mehta Marg. Thick plumes of smoke rapidly engulfed the structure, trapping dozens of students inside who were left without an immediate escape route. Desperate to survive the encroaching flames, several panicked students were seen leaping from the windows and upper floors of the complex to the ground below, resulting in several severe injuries. Others managed to survive by barricading themselves inside the building's washrooms until help arrived.

Fourteen fire tenders, including specialised hydraulic platform vehicles, were rushed to the spot alongside teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch a massive rescue and evacuation operation. Local youth and bystanders also stepped in to assist distressed students safely out of the burning complex.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the disaster, directing senior administrative officials to monitor the rescue operations continuously and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also rushed to the site to oversee the relief work. While multiple casualties are heavily feared and several individuals have been hospitalised, a definitive toll is yet to be officially confirmed as multi-agency forensic and rescue operations continue to scour the premises.