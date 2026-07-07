ISRO Plans Satellite Earth Station At Ledo To Strengthen Space Communication In Northeast

Guwahati: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to establish a state-of-the-art Satellite Earth Station Campus near the historic Ledo Airstrip in Tinsukia at an estimated cost of Rs 81.82 crore, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's space communication infrastructure in the Northeast.

As per the information released by ISRO, the project is expected to be completed within 730 days. The facility will support satellite communication by enabling data transmission, signal exchange and the collection of information from various satellites.

The proposed earth station is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing space-based communication, remote sensing, disaster management, weather monitoring and a range of scientific research programmes. It is also anticipated to significantly strengthen satellite communication infrastructure across the Northeast.

Experts believe Ledo has been selected due to its strategic geographical location, relatively low levels of radio interference and other technical advantages, making it an ideal site for a high-technology satellite ground station. The facility will facilitate secure and efficient satellite data reception, processing and analysis.

Beyond its technological significance, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local residents during the construction phase and create long-term prospects in technical, engineering and support services. It is also likely to spur improvements in regional infrastructure, including roads, power supply and communication networks.

The earth station is expected to benefit students, researchers and educational institutions in Assam by providing greater exposure to space science, satellite technology and advanced communication systems.

The proposed Satellite Earth Station at Ledo is expected to serve not only as a strategic infrastructure project but also as a catalyst for scientific advancement, regional development and technological innovation in the region.