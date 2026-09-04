ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV-F17 Carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-05

Guwahati: Today, The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the Earth observation satellite EOS-05 in a pre-dawn mission from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.55 am and successfully placed EOS-05 into its intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit. ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan said the GSLV-F17 precisely injected the advanced Geo-Imaging Satellite into the required orbit, describing the mission as a significant achievement.

Mission Director Thomas Kurian said EOS-05 was the heaviest satellite launched by the GSLV into a geosynchronous transfer orbit or sub-GTO orbit. The satellite is designed to provide near-real-time Earth imaging, offering a continuous view of India from an altitude of nearly 36,000 kilometres.

The GSLV-F17 stands 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Dr Narayanan said work on the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission was progressing “vigorously and systematically”, with the launch targeted for this calendar year.