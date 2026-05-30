NSA Ajit Doval visits Russia’s National Space Centre in Moscow, interacts with ISS crew

MOSCOW: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday visited Russia’s National Space Centre in Moscow along with the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. At the space centre named after the world’s first female cosmonaut, Vera Tereshkova, NSA Doval also spoke live with the Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the Russian state space cooperation Roscosmos, NSA Doval and Manturov toured the space technology exhibit, including models of the world’s most powerful four-chamber liquid rocket engine and the base module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS).

“Representatives from the two countries then visited the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Center (JIIC). It was created to monitor and analyze large volumes of data related to the rocket and space industry and will also house the management of the future ROS,” Roscosmos stated.

NSA Doval and Manturov then spoke live with the Russian ISS crew — Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, Andrey Fedyaev, and Sergey Mikayev. The cosmonauts spoke about their spacewalk on May 27.

Videos of NSA Doval having a close look at the official car of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into space in 1961, also went viral on social media.

NSA Doval and Manturov also held a meeting on India-Russia space cooperation during their visit to the space centre. NSA Doval will also have more bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Forum, later on Friday. (IANS)

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