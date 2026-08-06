ISRO Supplied 33 Flood Maps to Assam to Support Relief Operations, Centre Tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Centre has informed Parliament that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) generated and shared 33 flood inundation maps with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) during the ongoing monsoon to strengthen flood response efforts across the state.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the satellite-based maps and related analytical products were provided till July 28 through the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM). The data was prepared using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical satellite imagery.

These maps have played an important role in helping authorities identify inundated areas, plan rescue and relief operations, evaluate flood damage and support decision-making in flood-prone regions.

He explained that SAR technology can capture images regardless of weather conditions and daylight, making it especially useful during the monsoon. Optical satellites, on the other hand, provide detailed imagery whenever cloud-free conditions are available.

Singh added that ISRO has introduced several technology-driven measures to improve flood management in Assam. These include satellite-based flood monitoring, automated data-processing techniques, specialised flood-mapping systems and district-wise flood assessment reports.

The flood information is made available on the NDEM portal, allowing officials to monitor flood conditions at both district and sub-district levels. The minister also said high-resolution satellite images are used to estimate the extent of flood damage whenever clear satellite imagery is available.