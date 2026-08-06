Assam Government to Provide Rs 15.86 Crore Aid to 793 Flood-Affected Schools

Guwahati: The Assam Government will provide Rs 15.86 crore in financial assistance to 793 flood-affected schools across Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

According to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, each affected school will receive Rs 2 lakh in line with the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support restoration and repair works following the recent floods.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will ceremonially disburse the financial assistance on Thursday during a programme for the distribution of application forms under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The assistance is aimed at helping flood-hit schools recover from the damage caused by the recent deluge and resume normal academic activities at the earliest.