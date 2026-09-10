Jal Jeevan Mission Employee Assaulted In Morigaon

Guwahati: An employee of Jal Jeevan Mission Project from Nalbari was allegedly assaulted by a group of local men in Buragaon under Lahorighat , Morigaon district on Wednesday. The injured person has been identified as Bitopan Das, who was engaged in work related to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in No. 1 Batalimari village.

As per reports, a group of 3 or 4 men had allegedly entered the premises of a Public Health Engineering Department office, where construction work under the Jal Jeevan Mission was underway, and created a disturbance. Das reportedly objected to their entry into the office compound.

Later, while returning from work, Das was allegedly halted on the road and assaulted by several people. He sustained serious injuries in the attack. The victim subsequently lodged a complaint at Buragaon Police Station against the alleged attackers. However, allegations have surfaced that no action has yet been taken against those named in the complaint. Police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident so far.

Further investigation is underway.