Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water project remains defunct in Bhatipara village

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Allegations of poor implementation and official apathy have emerged from Bhatipara village near Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district, where a drinking water project under the Jal Jeevan Mission has reportedly failed to serve its purpose.

Envisioned to provide safe and reliable drinking water to rural households, the scheme has instead remained non-operational in the locality. Despite reportedly completing the construction work, the facility remains non-functional, depriving residents of a reliable water supply.

The infrastructure now stands neglected, covered in dense vegetation and showing clear signs of abandonment. What was meant to be a crucial public utility has effectively turned into an unused structure, offering no benefit to the community.

Locals allege that authorities have taken no concrete steps to commission the project, despite the urgent need for reliable water access for the over 1,000 people belonging to nearly 250 families who reside in the area. Consequently, villagers continue to rely on unsafe and inconsistent water sources, facing daily challenges in meeting their basic needs.

A resident said that over 1,000 people belonging to nearly 250 families reside in the area. The initiation of the project about two years ago sparked hope for a steady water supply. However, that expectation remains unfulfilled, with the project still lying incomplete. The resident further stated that despite workers’ claims of project completion, not a single day has seen water supply. Expressing frustration, residents have described the project as a mere showpiece and have questioned the accountability of the agencies involved. They have called upon the government to intervene urgently and make the scheme operational so that the promise of safe drinking water reaches every household.

The situation underscores broader concerns regarding the execution and oversight of welfare initiatives in rural areas, raising questions about transparency and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

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