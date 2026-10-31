Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan

Guwahati: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married journalist and television anchor Nidhi Razdan in a private ceremony. Abdullah shared photographs with Razdan on social media, announcing the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Accompanying the pictures, he wrote, “A new journey began yesterday,” while tagging Razdan in the post.

The announcement quickly attracted attention online, with social media users extending congratulations and best wishes to the couple.

Razdan is a well-known journalist and former news anchor who worked with a national media house. She gained recognition for presenting news programmes and covering national politics, international affairs and developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, who leads the Jammu and Kashmir government, shared the personal update with his followers a day after the reported wedding ceremony.

As per media reports, both Abdullah and Razdan were previously married. Abdullah was earlier married to Payal Nath, with whom he has two sons. Razdan was previously married to journalist and writer Neelesh Misra.

The photographs and Abdullah’s message have drawn widespread interest, marking a new chapter in the personal lives of the Chief Minister and the journalist.