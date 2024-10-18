Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant Worker Found Dead With Bullet Wounds

Srinagar: The dead body of a migrant worker was recovered by the locals in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. The dead body was found to have bullet marks and has been suspected to have been killed by terrorists.

A disturbing development came to light early on Friday morning in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Locals discovered a dead body on the roadside with multiple wounds. The body was later identified as a migrant worker from Bihar. It was immediately shifted to the district hospital. Personnel from both the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrived at the scene later and initiated an investigation into the matter.

This incident came to light merely two days after the National Conference came to power with Omar Abdullah as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Locals mentioned that this is a troubling trend wherein non-locals of the state are facing the threat for their lives with similar incidents getting repeated in the state. They added that a few months back, two other non-local labourers were killed by suspected terrorists in the state.

It remains to see what steps are taken by the newly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir towards the prevention of such incident from repeating.