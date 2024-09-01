Meghalaya Government Tightens Regulations Amid Protests Against Unregistered Migrant Workers

SHILLONG: Against the background of rising unrest and public outcry, the Government of Meghalaya has brought in a stringent amendment to the existing migrant worker regulations, sending out all signals that it is serious about illegal immigration. This move comes in the wake of protests spearheaded by the Khasi Students' Union- relentlessly vocal against the unhindered influx of unregistered migrant workers. These demonstrations have amplified fears within the local communities about the possible economic and social impact of illegal immigration, thus hugely increasing demands for controls.

To this end, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has passed the Meghalaya Identification, Registration [Safety & Security] of Migrant Workers {Amendment} Bill, 2024. The proposed law represents a severe tightening of migrant labor policy in the state through a three-pronged approach in ensuring compliance and protection of all workers.

But at the very heart of this amendment, lies a more hoops-heavy permit issuance mechanism. A process by which employers must be vetted prior to bringing in migrant labor; tied together with an enhanced oversight mechanism whereby newly appointed "Inspectors" and "Registering Officers" have been entrusted to ensure that every migrant worker in the state is properly registered and identified. These inspectors can be empowered with the authorities to carry out periodic checks that employers comply with the new legislation.

Penalties for non-compliance have also been increased manifold: in case of failing to register their migrant workers, the fines for employers will go up from a minimum Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh as against the previous maximum fine of Rs 500. Repeat offenders could even land in jail for up to three months, signaling seriousness about illegal practices on the part of the government.

The amended Act ensures safety to migrant workers also by laying down a mechanism to prevent their exploitation and violence. This comes in the wake of a series of disturbing incidents, one of which was the recent assault of a technician from Delhi brought to Meghalaya to work on preparations for the upcoming Durand Cup 2024. Such incidents have, thus far, made it imperative that more stringent steps be taken to ensure the security of locals and migrant workers, who are vital to the state's economy.