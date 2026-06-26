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Japan Reaffirms Strategic Partnership with Assam

Tokyo and Dispur push ahead with investment, innovation and infrastructure ties despite cancelled PM visit
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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi
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Guwahati: Japan has renewed its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Assam under India’s Act East Policy. The development follows a high-level telephonic conversation between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi.

During the dialogue, both sides agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across several critical sectors. The discussions primarily focused on driving investment-linked growth in electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, infrastructure, and fostering local entrepreneurship.

Expressing optimism over the engagement, Chief Minister Sarma noted that Assam eagerly anticipates working closely with Japanese enterprises and institutions to unlock new economic opportunities and accelerate industrial development in the state.

The renewed diplomatic commitment comes as a significant reassurance for the region's economic roadmap, particularly following the recent cancellation of a proposed official visit by the Prime Minister of Japan to Assam.

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