Jeetendra Mishra Appointed as First CEO of Ram Temple Trust

Guwahati: Today, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mishra, a veteran fighter pilot, previously served as the chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command, one of its key operational commands. He assumed charge of the command in January 2025 and later led it during Operation Sindoor. The appointment came a day after a search committee submitted a list of three shortlisted candidates for the CEO’s post.

Mishra served in the Indian Air Force for more than 39 years before retiring from service. His extensive experience in operational leadership and administration is expected to support the management and functioning of the Ram temple complex.

As the first full-time CEO, Mishra will oversee the temple’s administrative and operational affairs under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

His appointment marks a significant step towards strengthening the organisational and administrative framework of the temple in Ayodhya.