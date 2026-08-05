Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members created an uproar over several issues, including the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET issue.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon after its first adjournment, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan resumed Question Hour. However, Opposition MPs demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action during the students' protest, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House once again till 2 pm.

During Question Hour, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is setting up driving training schools across the country to address the shortage of skilled drivers. He informed the House that permission has already been granted for 300 driver training institutes.

Gadkari said India is facing a shortage of nearly 22 lakh drivers and stressed the need for scientific training to improve lane discipline and ensure compliance with traffic rules. He said better training would help reduce accidents and save lives.

Expressing concern over road safety, the minister said around 1.8 lakh people lose their lives in road accidents every year. He added that the government has introduced several measures, including improved road engineering and stricter enforcement of traffic laws, to reduce accidents.

Earlier, when the House met at 11 am, Opposition members also disrupted proceedings during Zero Hour.

During the session, BJP MP from Jammu and Kashmir Sat Paul Sharma recalled the abrogation of Article 370, describing it as a historic decision that paved the way for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the move strengthened India's unity and ensured that government welfare schemes reached every resident of the Union Territory.

BJP MP from Haryana Sanjay Bhatia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana. He said the train is the first of its kind in Asia and the longest hydrogen-powered train in the world.