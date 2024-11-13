Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto for Jharkhand

Ranchi: Just a day before Jharkhand votes for the first phase of elections, Congress unveiled its manifesto here on Tuesday evening, outlining key promises, including the creation of 10 lakh government jobs over the next five years.

The party also pledged a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to youth who have aged out of eligibility for government recruitment.

The manifesto was released by the party’s manifesto committee chairman and former Minister Bandhu Tirkey, MP Sukhdev Bhagat, and other leaders at an event at the state Congress office in Ranchi.

This announcement comes with less than 24 hours before voting begins for 43 seats in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Voting on 38 seats in the second phase is scheduled eight days later on November 20.

The Congress manifesto promises to implement a 1932 Khatian-based local policy, recognise the Sarna dharma code, and promote regional language and culture.

Beginning in December 2024, women will receive a monthly payout of Rs 2,500 under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana,’ according to the manifesto.

Reservation policies outlined in the manifesto include a 28 per cent quota for Scheduled Tribes, 12 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes.

The party also announced plans to establish a Backward Classes Welfare Ministry and introduce special schemes to protect minority community interests.

To support low-income households, the Congress commits to increasing the monthly ration allowance to 7 kg per person and offering gas cylinders at Rs 450. The manifesto also promises a degree college in every block, and engineering, medical colleges, and universities in each district headquarters.

It also proposes raising the minimum support price for paddy from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 and boosting the support price for products such as lac, tussar, karanja, tamarind, and mahua by 50 per cent.

The manifesto also includes the party’s commitment to enact a strict anti-mob-lynching law, establish a women’s commission within one month, and revoke the land bank policy introduced by the previous BJP government. (IANS)

Also Read: Centre approves first ever women battalion for Central Industrial Security Force

Also Watch: