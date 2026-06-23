Joint Forces Recover Large Cache of Arms During Counter-Insurgency Operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Imphal: Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like materials during a joint counter-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of security personnel as part of ongoing efforts to neutralise threats posed by armed groups and restore stability in the violence-affected region. The forces launched search operations in suspected areas following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of concealed weapons.

During the operation, the team recovered several firearms, including rifles, improvised weapons and ammunition from locations believed to have been used by insurgent elements. The seized items were taken into custody and handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

Officials stated that the coordinated operation reflects the continued efforts of security agencies to dismantle illegal arms networks and prevent further escalation of violence in Manipur. The forces have intensified area domination and search exercises across vulnerable districts as part of their strategy to maintain peace and security.

Security agencies have also urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in identifying suspicious activities. Further operations are expected to continue in the region as part of the broader security measures aimed at restoring normalcy.