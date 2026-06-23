ZPM Rejects Internal Rift Claims, Reaffirms Support for Lalduhoma-Led Mizoram Government

Aizawl: The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has dismissed allegations of internal differences within the party and reaffirmed its support for Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s leadership, amid speculation over a possible rift in the state government.

The clarification came after opposition claims suggested growing disagreements within the ruling party following a recent reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities. The controversy emerged after Chief Minister Lalduhoma took charge of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, a portfolio previously held by Home Minister K. Sapdanga.

Rejecting the allegations, Lalduhoma stated that the ZPM remains united and that there are no internal conflicts affecting the functioning of the government. He described the claims as attempts by political opponents to create confusion and undermine the party’s administration.

ZPM leaders also maintained that the reshuffle was aimed at improving governance and strengthening administrative efficiency. The party said the government remains focused on fulfilling its commitments and delivering effective governance to the people of Mizoram.

The developments come as the Lalduhoma-led government continues to navigate political challenges while prioritising administrative reforms and development initiatives across the state.