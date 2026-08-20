Jorabat: Tension  Continues Along Assam-Meghalaya Border After Shillong Violence

Guwahati: Tension continued along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday, a day after violence allegedly broke out during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong, where vehicles from Assam were reportedly targeted and several people injured.

At Jorabat, a key entry point to Meghalaya from Assam, the movement of Meghalaya-bound vehicles was severely disrupted as Assam-based cab drivers staged protests over Wednesday’s incidents. The protesters demanded action against those allegedly involved and warned that Meghalaya-registered vehicles would not be allowed to enter Assam until the matter was resolved.

A large security presence was deployed at Jorabat to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order. Several Assam-based tourist vehicles were reportedly affected, with some unable to proceed towards Shillong.

Meanwhile, concern grew after a family from Assam travelling to Shillong alleged that their vehicle was attacked during the rally. As per the family, the car’s windows and windscreens were smashed, and their child was injured by broken glass. The father later described the incident in a video and showed the damage to the vehicle.

Security forces are closely monitoring the situation along the border.