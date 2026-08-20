Meghalaya: KSU President, Two Senior Leaders Arrested After Shillong Rally Violence

Guwahati: On Wednesday night, three senior leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), including its president Raymond Kharjana, were arrested after violence and vandalism during a black-flag bike rally in Shillong.

Kharjana, vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar were taken into custody and brought to Sadar police station. Police sources said the trio had been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with alleged damage to public property, assault on civilians and other offences.

As per police statement , at least 31 vehicles were damaged and several people were assaulted and injured during the unrest. Stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from several parts of Shillong, with vehicles bearing registration numbers from outside Meghalaya reportedly targeted. A government vehicle was also allegedly set ablaze.

The arrests came hours after KSU leaders held a press conference on the violence. The organisation expressed regret over the incidents but claimed that miscreants had joined the rally to vandalise property, tarnish the KSU’s image and disrupt its movement.

Later in the night, police reportedly raided the KSU office in Jaiaw, where tear gas was allegedly used during the operation.