Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya mourns death of five IAF personnel in Jorhat crash

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep grief over the death of five Indian Air Force personnel in the AN-32 aircraft crash at the Air Force Station in Jorhat on Saturday. In a message, the Governor said the loss of the five air warriors was deeply saddening and stated that their service and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation would always be remembered with gratitude and pride. Acharya paid tribute to the deceased personnel and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the families to bear the loss, a press release said.

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