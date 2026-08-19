Jorhat Woman’s Mysterious Death: Main Accused Aryan Goswami Arrested in Golaghat

Guwahati: Police have arrested the main accused in connection with the mysterious death of a young woman in Jorhat, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues.

The accused, identified as Aryan Goswami, was arrested from Rongajan in Assam’s Golaghat district, police said.

The woman, a resident of Pokamura Na-pamua village in Jorhat, reportedly went to a gathering at a flat in Gauri Apartment on August 15. She later fell seriously ill and was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where she died.

Police had earlier detained three women in connection with the case. The investigation began after the woman’s family filed an FIR at the Rowriah Police Outpost, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

According to preliminary findings, the gathering was held at a flat that had reportedly been rented in the name of one of the three women detained by police on August 18.

The woman had reportedly left her home with a friend on the afternoon of August 15 before attending the gathering. Police suspect that she became unwell during the event.

Some individuals who allegedly accompanied her to JMCH reportedly left the hospital later and have not yet been traced.

Following Goswami’s arrest, investigators are questioning him to determine his alleged involvement and establish a clear sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death.

Police are also looking for other people who may have been present at the gathering or connected to the incident.

The exact cause and circumstances of the woman’s death are yet to be established. The allegations of sexual assault and murder made by her family are also being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.