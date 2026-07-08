K2 Airways Cargo Jet Goes Missing Over Arabian Sea; Five Crew Feared Lost

Guwahati: A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737-400 freighter operating as K2 Airways flight KTA1732 has gone missing over the Arabian Sea after losing contact with air traffic control while en route from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi.

The cargo aircraft, carrying five Pakistani crew members and no passengers, departed Sharjah International Airport at around 15:02 UTC on 7th July . As per preliminary reports, the flight proceeded normally until it approached Pakistani airspace.

At approximately 9:18 pm local time, the crew reportedly informed Karachi Air Traffic Control of a navigational system malfunction while the aircraft was around 155 nautical miles (approximately 287 kilometres) west-south-west of Karachi. Air traffic controllers provided navigational assistance, but communication was lost just minutes later.

Flight tracking data indicates that the aircraft experienced a sudden and dramatic loss of altitude, after by a brief climb before entering a final steep descent. The last recorded signal placed the aircraft at an altitude of around 1,100 feet, with a reported descent rate of approximately 22,400 feet per minute, before it disappeared from radar.

The missing aircraft, registered as AP-BOI, is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 Boeing Converted Freighter (BDSF). Originally built as a passenger aircraft in 1999, it was later converted into a cargo freighter and joined K2 Airways in 2024. It is the airline's only aircraft.

Pakistan's Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other maritime agencies. Merchant vessels operating in the area have also been asked to assist in the search.

As per latest update, till 8th July’s morning, no wreckage, survivors or emergency locator signals had been found. Authorities have stressed that the search operation remains ongoing and have urged the flight members family and friends to avoid speculation until official findings are available.

Preliminary ADS-B tracking data analysed by Flightradar24 suggests the aircraft may have entered the Arabian Sea, although investigators have not confirmed the cause of the incident. Aviation experts say the aircraft's reported navigational problem, combined with its rapid descent, will form a key part of the investigation.

Investigators are expected to examine several factors, including the aircraft's maintenance history, crew actions, weather conditions and any possible mechanical failures. Recovery of the flight data and cockpit voice recorders will be crucial in determining what led to the disappearance of Flight KTA1732.