Assam: Four-Wheeler Engulfed in Flames in Golaghat District

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in the Borjan area of Golaghat district, Assam, a four-wheeler vehicle was engulfed by flames during the night. The vehicle, a vital source of income for its owner, fortunately, did not result in any injuries or casualties.
The driver of the four-wheeler, a magic vehicle, had parked it at the home of the owner, Prabin Gowala, before the fire broke out. According to Gowala, the incident occurred while they were asleep, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the blaze.
Gowala expressed his distress over the loss, emphasizing that the vehicle was the sole means of livelihood for his family. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, leaving the community and authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to the incident.
Following the incident, an investigation has been initiated by the Kamarbandha police to ascertain the cause of the fire. The authorities are working to determine if the fire was the result of a technical malfunction or if foul play was involved.
The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures, especially for vehicles used for livelihood purposes.
It also highlights the vulnerability of individuals and families who rely on such vehicles for their income, underscoring the need for adequate support and safety precautions in such situations.
About Borjan Village:
According to Census 2011 data, the village code for No 1 Borjan village is 294531. This village is situated in the Golaghat subdivision of Golaghat district in Assam, India. Located 18km from Golaghat, which serves as both the district and sub-district headquarters for No 1 Borjan village, it falls under the Matikhola gram panchayat as per 2009 statistics. The total geographical area of the village spans 40.9 hectares.
The population of No 1 Borjan village totals 1,138 individuals, comprising 582 males and 556 females. The literacy rate in the village stands at 70.83%, with 76.80% of males and 64.57% of females being literate. No 1 Borjan village is home to approximately 245 households.
For major economic activities, residents of No 1 Borjan village typically travel to Golaghat, the nearest town, located approximately 18km away.
