Assam: Four-Wheeler Engulfed in Flames in Golaghat District

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in the Borjan area of Golaghat district, Assam, a four-wheeler vehicle was engulfed by flames during the night. The vehicle, a vital source of income for its owner, fortunately, did not result in any injuries or casualties.

The driver of the four-wheeler, a magic vehicle, had parked it at the home of the owner, Prabin Gowala, before the fire broke out. According to Gowala, the incident occurred while they were asleep, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the blaze.

Gowala expressed his distress over the loss, emphasizing that the vehicle was the sole means of livelihood for his family. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, leaving the community and authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to the incident.