Kamrup administration bans Bulbuli bird fights during Magh Bihu

Guwahati: The Kamrup district administration has prohibited Bulbuli bird fights during the upcoming Magh Bihu celebrations following a Gauhati High Court ruling and provisions of wildlife protection laws.
In a prohibitory order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, said that the Gauhati High Court, in its final verdict in WP(C) 466/2024 delivered on December 17, 2024, had declared the Assam government’s December 27, 2023 notification permitting buffalo and Bulbuli fights illegal and in contravention of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and other animal protection laws.
Mishra said that it has come to the notice of this authority that there is a likelihood of violations of the Act, during the upcoming Magh Bihu celebrations at some parts of the territorial jurisdiction of Kamrup District.
The Bulbuli, a species of bird, is listed under Schedule IV of the Act as a protected species
"NOW, THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, 2023, I Shri Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, do hereby prohibit - "holding of any Bulbuli fights within the territorial limits of Kamrup District, including those that may have been traditionally held in Hajo, during the Magh Bihu celebrations," the order read.
The order warned that organising Bulbuli fights, including long-standing traditional events in Hajo, would constitute a clear violation of the law and could result in cruelty and harm to the protected birds.
The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.
Violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions of law.