Assam: Ahead of Magh Bihu, homes brimming with festive preparations

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: As Magh Bihu approaches, households across Assam are once again immersed in the warmth of festive preparations. From early morning, kitchens are abuzz with activity as families prepare traditional delicacies such as laru and pitha. Made from rice flour, coconut, jaggery, and sesame, these age-old recipes reflect Assam’s rich cultural heritage and its deep connection with the harvest season.

Elders guide younger family members, passing down traditional methods while sharing memories of past Bihu celebrations. The aroma of freshly prepared Bihu treats fills homes, creating an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia. Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is not only about food but also about gratitude, togetherness, and celebrating the rewards of hard work after the harvest.

Chitra Talukdar, a resident of Pathsala, said, “Preparing pitha and laru together keeps our traditions alive. It feels incomplete to celebrate Magh Bihu without them.” Dimpi Talukdar added, “Even with busy schedules, we make time to help our parents. Bihu brings our family closer, and we should keep our old traditions alive.” Nandeswar Talukdar, another local resident, commented, “These traditions remind us of our roots and teach the younger generation the value of culture and unity.”

