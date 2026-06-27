Kamrup Metro Launches Three-Day Pulse Polio Drive, Targets Nearly Two Lakh Children

Guwahati: National Immunisation Day will be observed across Kamrup Metropolitan district on 28th June, with the district health administration aiming to vaccinate 199,591 children aged below 5 years against polio.

As per health officials, a total of 860 polio vaccination booths have been established across the district. These include 662 general booths, 25 difficult-access booths, 72 institutional booths, 64 transit booths and 37 mobile teams to ensure that every eligible child is covered.

To facilitate the campaign, the district has engaged 51 Medical Officers, 3,222 booth workers and 172 booth supervisors.

The immunisation drive will be conducted over three days, from 28th June to 30th June. On the first day, children will receive oral polio vaccine doses at designated vaccination booths. On 29th June and 30th June, health workers will carry out door-to-door visits to vaccinate children who miss the first day's campaign or are unable to reach the booths.

The district-level inauguration of the programme is scheduled to take place at 9.30 am on 28th June, at the Satgaon Urban State Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

The health department has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five receive the oral polio vaccine during the campaign, irrespective of their previous vaccination status.