Kamrup: NHRC Special Monitor Reviews Rural Development Initiatives

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Uma Kant visited Kamrup district along with officials from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to review the progress of rural development initiatives and interact with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

During the visit, Kant held discussions with senior district officials and local representatives. Officials provided an overview of the district and briefed the visiting team on various programmes being implemented through the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

The team was also briefed on key initiatives under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting community-based development.

Appreciating the initiatives undertaken in the district, Kant described the progress as “attractive and promising” and called for sustained efforts to further strengthen the programmes.

Plastic waste management and the implementation of Assam’s plastic ban were among the key issues discussed. Kant stressed the need for continued efforts to ensure effective enforcement and highlighted the role of Gram Panchayats in raising awareness and ensuring compliance at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by Kamrup Zila Parishad President Nipan Bhuyan, Chief Executive Officer Siddhartha Goswami, the Zila Parishad Vice-President, Deputy Chief Executive Officers, Panchayati Raj representatives, Block Development Officers and other officials.

The discussions focused on strengthening grassroots governance, improving rural development programmes and encouraging greater community participation in local development and environmental management.