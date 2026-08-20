Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Baba Ramdev Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remarks

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has hit back at yoga guru Baba Ramdev after he criticised her controversial remarks about Generation Z, triggering a sharp exchange on social media.

The controversy began after Ranaut described certain young protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as the “generation gutter”. She later clarified that her remarks were not directed at all young people, but specifically at a section of protesters, including some women.

Ranaut argued that discussing issues such as drug use, betting, gambling and the dark web among sections of young people should not be interpreted as a blanket criticism of the entire generation.

Baba Ramdev subsequently commented on the controversy during a media interaction, questioning Ranaut’s past and her youth. Ranaut shared a screenshot of a report carrying his remarks on Instagram and responded sharply.

“Baba ji, don’t daydream about my jawani or bedroom,” Ranaut wrote, accusing him of making assumptions based on rumours and gossip. She also referred to past criticism faced by Ramdev over alleged misleading claims about the efficacy of products associated with his businesses.

Ranaut further said Ramdev should not lecture her about her character, adding that she believed her own conduct was better than his.

The exchange has since sparked further debate on social media, with the two public figures trading pointed remarks over the controversy.