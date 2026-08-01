Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Teen’s Apology Over Remarks Against PM Modi

Guwahati: The Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy surrounding a 15-year-old girl's public apology after she allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Sharing a screenshot from the teenager's apology video on Instagram, Ranaut criticised what she described as the political brainwashing of young people and urged parents to protect children from what she termed "leftist" and "feminist" influences.

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut claimed the teenager had said she had never previously posted anything against the Prime Minister and alleged that she was influenced by friends and others present at the protest. She further urged parents to safeguard their children from ideological manipulation and called for greater introspection within society, particularly regarding the influence on young girls. She also made remarks comparing the participation of different groups of girls at the protest.

Her comments came after the teenager's apology video went viral on social media. In the video, the minor expressed regret for using abusive language, describing it as her "first and last mistake", and appealed to the public and authorities for forgiveness.

The controversy stems from a protest organised by the CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak, during which the teenager allegedly made objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister. Police registered an FIR, and the matter remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue in a video shared on Instagram on Saturday. Referring to the incident at Jantar Mantar, he said the abusive language used during the protest was unacceptable and did not reflect the values of a civilised society. While acknowledging that he and his late mother had been targeted with offensive remarks, the Prime Minister urged people to respond by guiding young individuals rather than focusing solely on punishment.