Kansas City Shooting Casts Shadow Over England’s World Cup Preparations

New Delhi: A shooting incident near England’s designated training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has renewed concerns over public safety in the United States, just days before the tournament gets underway.

Authorities in Missouri confirmed that nine people were injured in the incident, although none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Several victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while police launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests had been announced at the time of reporting.

The incident occurred approximately four miles from Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, the facility selected to host England during the World Cup. The England squad has not yet arrived in the city and is currently completing preparations for the tournament, including a final warm-up match against Costa Rica in Orlando.

The Football Association has not issued any public statement regarding the shooting.

The episode has once again highlighted the broader issue of gun violence in the United States, which has remained a subject of national debate in recent years. The concern is particularly relevant as the country prepares to host the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

The expanded 2026 tournament will feature 48 nations and 104 matches. England begin their campaign against Croatia on 17 June before facing Ghana and Panama in Group L.