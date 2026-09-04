Karbi Peace Accord Accelerated Development in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Karbi Peace Accord had accelerated development in Karbi Anglong over the past five years, with the region making progress across key growth indicators.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the agreement, Sarma said the accord had brought a significant change to Assam’s socio-political landscape by ending years of conflict in the Karbi Anglong region.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in 2021 between the Centre, the Assam government and five major insurgent groups. It brought an end to prolonged violence, killings and abductions linked to the demand for a separate homeland for the Karbi people.

Sarma said the accord addressed the long-standing aspirations of the Karbi community while safeguarding Assam’s territorial integrity.

Himanta Biswa Sarma states , the peace agreement has also created greater opportunities for development, including infrastructure expansion, tribal welfare initiatives and support for young people, artists and local entrepreneurs.

“Karbi Anglong marches ahead on the path of prosperity,” Sarma said the government’s commitment to accelerating development while protecting the distinct identity and interests of the Karbi people.